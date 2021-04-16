HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, SEC Lawsuit Also Pending, Disastrous Earnings Report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ( SQBG) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Nov. 3, 2016 – Dec. 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ( SQBG) Securities Fraud Class Action:



The lawsuit alleges that Sequential Brands artificially inflated reported values of assets held on its balance sheet. Specifically, over the past several years, the company regularly assured investors that Sequential Brands’ financial statements, including its accounting for goodwill and operating expenses, complied with GAAP.

In truth, according to the complaint, by late 2016 the company knew its goodwill was likely impaired, it delayed write-downs in late 2016 through 2017, and it understated operating expenses and net losses (thereby overstating operating income).

The truth began to emerge on Nov. 9, 2017, when Sequential Brands reported a charge of $36.5 million related to certain indefinite-lived intangible assets and listed its goodwill at $304 million. About three months later, on Feb. 28, 2018, Sequential Brands announced it charged off the $304 million goodwill. These events sent the price of Sequential Brands shares crashing lower.



Then, on Dec. 11, 2020, the SEC sued the company, alleging that in Dec. 2016, it “failed to take into consideration clear, objective evidence of likely goodwill impairment, which avoided and delayed a material write down to goodwill in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first three quarters of 2017.”

This news sent the price of Sequential Brands shares crashing lower again.

Most recently, on Apr. 16, 2021, the company reported dreadful Q4 and FY 2020 financial results, disclosing that the company's Q4 total revenue fell to $23 million, sending the company’s share price sharply lower again.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Sequential Brands intentionally cooked the books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.

