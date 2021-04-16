Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to advise that at the Company’s annual general and special meeting held on April 16, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved all of the items put forth, including:

The election of Donald Ziraldo, Celine Arsenault, Maxwell Gerard, Graeme Staley, and Clint Sharples as directors;

The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor;

A special resolution approving an amendment to the articles of incorporation of the Company at a future date to consolidate all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of the Consolidation Ratio (as that term is defined in the management information circular of the Company dated March 1, 2021) with the final ratio to be determined by the board of directors of the Company;

An ordinary resolution approving an increase in the number of shares to be reserved for issuance under the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “RSU Plan”);

An ordinary resolution to amend the RSU Plan, to correct minor typographical errors and to change the governing law under the RSU Plan to the Province of Ontario, in accordance with the Company's continuance under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) which became effective November 6, 2020.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corporation, both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, and feelgood. brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005570/en/