Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 15, 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 5, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the twelve directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For
(Aggregate)
|%
|Withhold Vote
(Aggregate)
|%
|Vote For
(Subordinate
Voting Shares)
|%
|Withhold Vote
(Subordinate
Voting Shares)
|%
|Anthony F. Griffiths
|35,537,182
|96.34
|1,350,976
|3.66
|16,120,888
|92.27
|1,350,976
|7.73
|Robert J. Gunn
|36,122,405
|97.92
|765,753
|2.08
|16,706,111
|95.62
|765,753
|4.38
|David L. Johnston
|34,636,508
|93.90
|2,251,650
|6.10
|15,220,214
|87.11
|2,251,650
|12.89
|Karen L. Jurjevich
|36,750,617
|99.63
|137,541
|0.37
|17,334,323
|99.21
|137,541
|0.79
|R. William McFarland
|36,185,517
|98.10
|702,641
|1.90
|16,769,223
|95.98
|702,641
|4.02
|Christine N. McLean
|35,243,352
|95.54
|1,644,806
|4.46
|15,827,058
|90.59
|1,644,806
|9.41
|Timothy R. Price
|36,254,952
|98.28
|633,206
|1.72
|16,838,658
|96.38
|633,206
|3.62
|Brandon W. Sweitzer
|35,879,831
|97.27
|1,008,327
|2.73
|16,463,537
|94.23
|1,008,327
|5.77
|Lauren C. Templeton
|36,787,108
|99.73
|101,050
|0.27
|17,370,814
|99.42
|101,050
|0.58
|Benjamin P. Watsa
|35,228,931
|95.50
|1,659,227
|4.50
|15,812,637
|90.50
|1,659,227
|9.50
|V. Prem Watsa
|35,693,113
|96.76
|1,195,045
|3.24
|16,276,819
|93.16
|1,195,045
|6.84
|William C. Weldon
|35,609,238
|96.53
|1,278,920
|3.47
|16,192,944
|92.68
|1,278,920
|7.32
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
|For further information contact:
|John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development,
at (416) 367-4941