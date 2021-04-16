Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) EVP, Global Sales Peggy Alford Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, Global Sales of Paypal Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peggy Alford (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of PYPL on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $270.33 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The company's payments platform includes PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Xoom and Braintree products. Paypal Holdings Inc has a market cap of $316.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $269.870000 with a P/E ratio of 76.23 and P/S ratio of 14.94. Paypal Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 24.00% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

