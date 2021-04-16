>
Articles 

Perpetua Resources Reports Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

April 16, 2021 | About: NAS:PPTA +0% TSX:PPTA +0.23%

BOISE, IDAHO, April 16, 2021

BOISE, IDAHO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (formerly Midas Gold Corp.) (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) today announced the results of its annual general meeting (the "AGM"), which was held online through a virtual meeting platform on April 16, 2021.

A total of 34,386,731 common shares were represented at the AGM, or 72.30% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares at the Company's record date of March 1, 2021. The Company's shareholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees listed in the Company's management information proxy circular. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes*

Percentage of
Votes For*

Percentage of
Votes Withheld*

Marcelo Kim

31,088,758

352,474

31,441,232

98.88%

1.12%

Chris Papagianis

31,360,342

80,890

31,441,232

99.74%

0.26%

Laurel Sayer

31,361,106

80,126

31,441,232

99.75%

0.25%

Jeff Malmen

31,362,367

78,865

31,441,232

99.75%

0.25%

Chris Robison

31,363,392

77,840

31,441,232

99.75%

0.25%

Bob Dean

31,362,398

78,834

31,441,232

99.75%

0.25%

David Deisley

31,359,982

81,250

31,441,232

99.74%

0.26%

Alex Sternhell

31,358,486

82,746

31,441,232

99.74%

0.26%

* Not all shares were voted in respect of all resolutions therefore the combined number of shares voted for or
withheld (and corresponding percentages) may not add up to the total shares represented at the AGM.

The directors were elected to hold offices until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (99.90% voted in favor).

The Company's shareholders also approved the adoption of a new omnibus equity incentive plan (98.32% voted in favor).

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project
Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony is a federally designated critical mineral for its use in the national defense, aerospace and technology sectors. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetua-resources-reports-results-of-2021-annual-general-meeting-301270885.html

SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.


