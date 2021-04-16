>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, SaaS Solutions Michael Ditullio Sold $794,143 of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: PTC -0.94%

EVP, SaaS Solutions of Ptc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Ditullio (insider trades) sold 5,372 shares of PTC on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $147.83 a share. The total sale was $794,143.

PTC Inc is a US-based company develops and delivers technology solutions comprised of software and services that help companies design products, manage product information and improve their product development and services processes. Ptc Inc has a market cap of $17.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $146.160000 with a P/E ratio of 144.70 and P/S ratio of 11.15. Ptc Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.40% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, SaaS Solutions Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $147.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.
  • Director Phillip M Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $130.87. The price of the stock has increased by 11.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)