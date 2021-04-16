Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, SaaS Solutions Michael Ditullio Sold $794,143 of Shares

EVP, SaaS Solutions of Ptc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Ditullio (insider trades) sold 5,372 shares of PTC on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $147.83 a share. The total sale was $794,143.

PTC Inc is a US-based company develops and delivers technology solutions comprised of software and services that help companies design products, manage product information and improve their product development and services processes. Ptc Inc has a market cap of $17.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $146.160000 with a P/E ratio of 144.70 and P/S ratio of 11.15. Ptc Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.40% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, SaaS Solutions Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $147.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

Director Phillip M Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $130.87. The price of the stock has increased by 11.68% since.

