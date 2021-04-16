Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent of Boston Scientific Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey B. Mirviss (insider trades) sold 28,123 shares of BSX on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $40.95 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Boston Scientific Corp is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices. The firm markets its devices to health-care professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales. Boston Scientific Corp has a market cap of $58.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.910000 with and P/S ratio of 5.88. Boston Scientific Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 25.20% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP&Pres, Asia Pacific Arthur C Butcher sold 9,676 shares of BSX stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 2.27% since.

SVP & Pres, Rhythm Management Scott Olson sold 700 shares of BSX stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $38.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.96% since.

