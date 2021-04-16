Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $3 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $156.39 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $68.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $170.810000 with and P/S ratio of 83.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $156.39. The price of the stock has increased by 9.22% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $140.91. The price of the stock has increased by 21.22% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $132.27. The price of the stock has increased by 29.14% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $129.77. The price of the stock has increased by 31.63% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $127.11. The price of the stock has increased by 34.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $146.62. The price of the stock has increased by 16.5% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $145.58. The price of the stock has increased by 17.33% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $142.46. The price of the stock has increased by 19.9% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $138.96. The price of the stock has increased by 22.92% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $132.85. The price of the stock has increased by 28.57% since.

