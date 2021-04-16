Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sold $603,100 of Shares

CEO of Toll Brothers Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas C. Jr. Yearley (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TOL on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $60.31 a share. The total sale was $603,100.

Toll Brothers Inc is a luxury homebuilder in the United States. The company caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers, primarily on the East Coast. Toll Brothers Inc has a market cap of $7.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.290000 with a P/E ratio of 16.12 and P/S ratio of 1.06. The dividend yield of Toll Brothers Inc stocks is 0.83%. Toll Brothers Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 18.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of TOL stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $60.31. The price of the stock has increased by 1.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of TOL stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $59.92. The price of the stock has increased by 2.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of TOL stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $60.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.88% since.

