Vmware Inc (VMW) COO, Customer Operations Sanjay Poonen Sold $2.1 million of Shares

COO, Customer Operations of Vmware Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sanjay Poonen (insider trades) sold 13,384 shares of VMW on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $160 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

VMWare Inc provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions. It is engaged in the development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. Vmware Inc has a market cap of $68.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $164.100000 with a P/E ratio of 33.70 and P/S ratio of 5.90. Vmware Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Vmware Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO, interim CEO & EVP Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMW stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $151.61. The price of the stock has increased by 8.24% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, interim CEO & EVP Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMW stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $151.61. The price of the stock has increased by 8.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Worldwide Sales Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMW stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $160. The price of the stock has increased by 2.56% since.

COO, Customer Operations Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of VMW stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $160. The price of the stock has increased by 2.56% since.

COO, Products & Cloud Services Rangarajan (raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMW stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $153.19. The price of the stock has increased by 7.12% since.

EVP, GC & Secretary Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMW stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $153.12. The price of the stock has increased by 7.17% since.

Director Patrick P Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMW stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $154.88. The price of the stock has increased by 5.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VMW, click here