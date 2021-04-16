>
E.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sold $2.7 million of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: ELF +2.82%

CEO of E.l.f. Beauty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tarang Amin (insider trades) sold 91,142 shares of ELF on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $29.1 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. It mainly cosmetic accessories for women such as eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, the foundation for face, moisturizer, and cleanser under the e.l.f brand. E.l.f. Beauty Inc has a market cap of $1.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.900000 with a P/E ratio of 271.83 and P/S ratio of 5.15.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of ELF stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $29.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.75% since.
  • CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,462 shares of ELF stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $29. The price of the stock has increased by 3.1% since.
  • CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of ELF stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $26.87. The price of the stock has increased by 11.28% since.
  • CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of ELF stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $28.99. The price of the stock has increased by 3.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See remarks Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of ELF stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $29.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.03% since.

