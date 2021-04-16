Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Citigroup Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

Investment company Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Bank of America Corp, Visa Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells The Home Depot Inc, Citigroup Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 384,440 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 853,217 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 97,673 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 178,807 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 247,565 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 60,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $266.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $115.24, with an estimated average price of $109.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.48%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $328.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC still held 8,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 34.23%. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC still held 14,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.4%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC still held 4,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.78%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC still held 16,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.19%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC still held 11,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.81%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3399.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC still held 69 shares as of 2021-03-31.