Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iSh

Egg Harbor Township, NJ, based Investment company Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, MSCI Inc, Masimo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. owns 122 stocks with a total value of $452 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, SRLN, HYD, PENN, IUSB, EFV, CIT, DVN, WBS, AMED, SNV, CHDN, XEC, CMG, ETSY, CC, ALB, VIAC, LFTRU, SAVE, TTD, IYE, DIA, GUNR, SHOP, MTUM, CMCSA, PYPL,

XLE, SRLN, HYD, PENN, IUSB, EFV, CIT, DVN, WBS, AMED, SNV, CHDN, XEC, CMG, ETSY, CC, ALB, VIAC, LFTRU, SAVE, TTD, IYE, DIA, GUNR, SHOP, MTUM, CMCSA, PYPL, Added Positions: SHY, VEA, VTV, BNDX, TIP, BSV, VUG, VTI, BLV, VMBS, SMG, BIV, SIVB, NVDA, FCX, VWO, SAM, GOVT, AAPL, DHR, ODFL, SNPS, BND, VXUS, LB, TTC, TT, IGSB, VTEB, IJR, VB, QQQ, SPY, ACWI, IJK,

SHY, VEA, VTV, BNDX, TIP, BSV, VUG, VTI, BLV, VMBS, SMG, BIV, SIVB, NVDA, FCX, VWO, SAM, GOVT, AAPL, DHR, ODFL, SNPS, BND, VXUS, LB, TTC, TT, IGSB, VTEB, IJR, VB, QQQ, SPY, ACWI, IJK, Reduced Positions: ANGL, CWB, JNK, EMLC, LQD, HYG, SHYG, SJNK, IEMG, XLV, IEFA, PFF, HD, IVV, SPSM, EVER, SPMD, XLP, SDY, ESGE, XLB, ESGU, EFG, IHI, MDY, SLY, VLUE, MSFT,

ANGL, CWB, JNK, EMLC, LQD, HYG, SHYG, SJNK, IEMG, XLV, IEFA, PFF, HD, IVV, SPSM, EVER, SPMD, XLP, SDY, ESGE, XLB, ESGU, EFG, IHI, MDY, SLY, VLUE, MSFT, Sold Out: EMB, MSCI, MASI, MPWR, CHTR, NEE, AMZN, FB, EW, ZTS, APD, SHW, MBB, JETS, SAMG, USMV, QCOM, PG,

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 1,693,722 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 153,290 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 65,084 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 176,085 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.99% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 195,493 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 51,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $99.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 282.71%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 89,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 97,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.52%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.