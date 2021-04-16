TPG Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Xcel Energy Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Investment company TPG Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Medallia Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Xcel Energy Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAXJ, IWM, MDLA, MUB, NXPI, HIG, FITB, ALLY, SPLG, HCA, CME, BX, CVX, COST, PFE, MCD, ASML, IP, EW, CMCSA, TT, CSCO, GIS, NEE, MRK, PEP, DUK, D, FB, AON, BRK.B, AEP, ESGD, CRL, CINF, AGR, CFG, ZTS,

AAXJ, IWM, MDLA, MUB, NXPI, HIG, FITB, ALLY, SPLG, HCA, CME, BX, CVX, COST, PFE, MCD, ASML, IP, EW, CMCSA, TT, CSCO, GIS, NEE, MRK, PEP, DUK, D, FB, AON, BRK.B, AEP, ESGD, CRL, CINF, AGR, CFG, ZTS, Added Positions: IGIB, SPSB, GLDM, MSFT, SUSC, AAPL, SBUX, UNH, V, JPM, PLD, HD, T, DIS, MA, INTC, AMZN, ADBE, TMUS, VNQ, QCOM, MET, GOOGL, CTAS, TMO, WMT, KEY, CCI, KO, ACN, PAYX, AOA, NNN, VZ, MAA, PG, ES,

IGIB, SPSB, GLDM, MSFT, SUSC, AAPL, SBUX, UNH, V, JPM, PLD, HD, T, DIS, MA, INTC, AMZN, ADBE, TMUS, VNQ, QCOM, MET, GOOGL, CTAS, TMO, WMT, KEY, CCI, KO, ACN, PAYX, AOA, NNN, VZ, MAA, PG, ES, Reduced Positions: VUG, SPMD, SPSM, SPYV, VTV, SDY, SPEM, SPDW, SPYG, VEA, IEMG, VBR, VO, FBT, VWO, VBK, PGX, VB, VOT, VOE, AOM, BSV, SPY, ESGE, NKE, VCSH,

VUG, SPMD, SPSM, SPYV, VTV, SDY, SPEM, SPDW, SPYG, VEA, IEMG, VBR, VO, FBT, VWO, VBK, PGX, VB, VOT, VOE, AOM, BSV, SPY, ESGE, NKE, VCSH, Sold Out: QQQ, XEL,

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 584,462 shares, 20.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.03% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 376,125 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.31% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 272,907 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 181,883 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 72,598 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 584,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 376,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.