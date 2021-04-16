China Water Affairs Group Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of China Water Affairs Group (OTCPK:CWAFF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.815 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, China Water Affairs Group stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for China Water Affairs Group is shown in the chart below.

Because China Water Affairs Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 13.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.12% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. China Water Affairs Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of China Water Affairs Group is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of China Water Affairs Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of China Water Affairs Group over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. China Water Affairs Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings of $0.126 a share. Its operating margin is 34.14%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, the profitability of China Water Affairs Group is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of China Water Affairs Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. China Water Affairs Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. China Water Affairs Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 16.7%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, China Water Affairs Group's return on invested capital is 7.04, and its cost of capital is 3.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of China Water Affairs Group is shown below:

Overall, the stock of China Water Affairs Group (OTCPK:CWAFF, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about China Water Affairs Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.