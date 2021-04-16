Adobe Inc (ADBE) EVP, CTO, Document Cloud Abhay Parasnis Sold $2.1 million of Shares

EVP, CTO, Document Cloud of Adobe Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Abhay Parasnis (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of ADBE on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $524 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Adobe Systems Inc offers a line of software and services for content creation and the measurement of digital advertising and marketing. Its software applications includes Photoshop and Lightroom, Adobe Analytics, Media Optimizer and Campaign Manager. Adobe Inc has a market cap of $250.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $525.080000 with a P/E ratio of 45.69 and P/S ratio of 18.55. Adobe Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.20% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief People Officer Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of ADBE stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $447.66. The price of the stock has increased by 17.29% since.

EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of ADBE stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $448.64. The price of the stock has increased by 17.04% since.

