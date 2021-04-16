>
Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) President and CEO Salvatore Galletti Sold $8 million of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: TTCF +3.14%

President and CEO of Tattooed Chef Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Salvatore Galletti (insider trades) sold 800,000 shares of TTCF on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total sale was $8 million.

Tattooed Chef Inc has a market cap of $1.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.710000 with a P/E ratio of 18.41 and P/S ratio of 5.53.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of TTCF stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 87.1% since.

