Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) President and CEO Salvatore Galletti Sold $8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Tattooed Chef Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Salvatore Galletti (insider trades) sold 800,000 shares of TTCF on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total sale was $8 million.

Tattooed Chef Inc has a market cap of $1.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.710000 with a P/E ratio of 18.41 and P/S ratio of 5.53.

CEO Recent Trades:

