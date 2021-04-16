Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Chairman and CEO Brian Armstrong Sold $291.8 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Armstrong (insider trades) sold 749,999 shares of COIN on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $389.1 a share. The total sale was $291.8 million.

Coinbase Global Inc has a market cap of $63.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $342.000000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Brian Armstrong sold 749,999 shares of COIN stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $389.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Alesia J Haas sold 255,500 shares of COIN stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $388.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Square Ventures 2012 Fun Union sold 4,702,324 shares of COIN stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $386.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.48% since.

Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam Iii sold 60,997 shares of COIN stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $334.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.17% since.

Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam Iii sold 86,933 shares of COIN stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $398.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.21% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer N. Jones sold 110,000 shares of COIN stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $394.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.39% since.

Director, 10% Owner Marc L Andreessen sold 294,775 shares of COIN stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $381. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.24% since.

