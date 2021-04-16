>
Ade, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

April 16, 2021 | About: MBB -0.14% VDE -0.95% NCLH +0.14% CCL -1.06% ICLN +3.34% PTLC +0.33% MINT +0.01% USIG -0.52% SGDM +1.12% MTUM -0.3% PHY +0%

Investment company Ade, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Sprott Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ade, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ade, Llc owns 222 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADE, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ade%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADE, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 36,002 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
  2. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 211,273 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 238,759 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,526 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 86,574 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Ade, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Ade, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83.

Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05.

Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Reduced: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 62.96%. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Ade, Llc still held 38,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 77.18%. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Ade, Llc still held 6,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 61.59%. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Ade, Llc still held 19,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 63.03%. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Ade, Llc still held 29,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98.36%. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Ade, Llc still held 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 62.47%. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Ade, Llc still held 57,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.



