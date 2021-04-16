Ade, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

Investment company Ade, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Sprott Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ade, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ade, Llc owns 222 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCL, NCLH, ICLN,

CCL, NCLH, ICLN, Added Positions: BNDX, VOO, IVV, USMV, MBB, GOVT, IXUS, IEMG, AGG, VDE, SHY,

BNDX, VOO, IVV, USMV, MBB, GOVT, IXUS, IEMG, AGG, VDE, SHY, Reduced Positions: PTLC, MINT, USIG, SGDM, MTUM, PHYS, FNDF, IGOV, IMTM, TLT, FNDE, BIL, AAPL, LMBS, IJR, VNQI, VNQ, UAA, VEA, PLD, URA, MUB, SUB, XOM, TIP, T, MDT, JPM, MET, JCI, AVGO, ALL, WMT, GD, WELL, LMT, CSCO, WU, PG, VZ, NFLX, MRK, CVX, GOOGL, WM, VTI, D, EXC, AMT, VTRS, BMY, EMR, GLD, RSP, JNJ, PM, PFE, OTIS, GE, UA, CTVA, QQQ, IEF, RTX, ARKK,

PTLC, MINT, USIG, SGDM, MTUM, PHYS, FNDF, IGOV, IMTM, TLT, FNDE, BIL, AAPL, LMBS, IJR, VNQI, VNQ, UAA, VEA, PLD, URA, MUB, SUB, XOM, TIP, T, MDT, JPM, MET, JCI, AVGO, ALL, WMT, GD, WELL, LMT, CSCO, WU, PG, VZ, NFLX, MRK, CVX, GOOGL, WM, VTI, D, EXC, AMT, VTRS, BMY, EMR, GLD, RSP, JNJ, PM, PFE, OTIS, GE, UA, CTVA, QQQ, IEF, RTX, ARKK, Sold Out: PDBC, AG, CCJ, AEM, SIL, UTF, SBSW, MGU, UEC, AXU, FBND, PVG, FNV, BUI, QCOM, NGD, PTON, AUY, LDOS, WPM, CEQP, FIVG, BTG, ED, MPLX, GOOG, NEP, HESM, DNN, AM, BXMX, CSQ, AMLP, UGA, MMP, VTR, RSG, EPD, SO, RDS.A, AEE, NBLX, PBA, CVS, SVM, SILV, SHLX, AXON, TRP, SAIC, MJ, FCEL, GDV, AWR, RVNC, HQH, ETN, ROKU, AXNX, PLTR, GOLD, GDX, HACK, IYR, MOO, AMAT, RIGL, OMER, MDXG, KMI, CARA, STAG, O, SAND, K, WAB, ADX, EVT, WIA, MUX, IPAY, CDE, ARCC, FINX, EMD, SH, ABNB, PING, UTZ, TENB, EGP, NSC, MSTR, TDOC, CSTM, KEYS, ACB, FEYE, COMM,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 36,002 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 211,273 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 238,759 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,526 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 86,574 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 62.96%. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Ade, Llc still held 38,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 77.18%. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Ade, Llc still held 6,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 61.59%. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Ade, Llc still held 19,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 63.03%. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Ade, Llc still held 29,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98.36%. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Ade, Llc still held 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ade, Llc reduced to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 62.47%. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Ade, Llc still held 57,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.