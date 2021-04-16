>
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Boston Scientific Corporation - BSX

April 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:BSX


Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).



On November 17, 2020, the Company announced a global recall of all unused inventory of its LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, due to “complexities associated with the product delivery system,” and that "[g]iven the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately.”



Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.



KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Boston Scientific’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.



If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Boston Scientific shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnyse-bsx%2F[/url] to learn more.



About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC



KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.



To learn more about KSF, you may visit [url="]www.ksfcounsel.com[/url].

