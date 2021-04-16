Village Farms International Inc (VFF) CFO Stephen C Ruffini Sold $812,000 of Shares

CFO of Village Farms International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen C Ruffini (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of VFF on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $11.6 a share. The total sale was $812,000.

Village Farms International Inc, along with its subsidiaries owns and operates agricultural greenhouse facilities. It produces, markets, and sells tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers. It also produces power. Village Farms International Inc has a market cap of $899.516 million; its shares were traded at around $11.320000 with a P/E ratio of 53.79 and P/S ratio of 3.78.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Stephen C Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of VFF stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $11.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of VFF stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $13.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.82% since.

