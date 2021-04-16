Cloudflare Inc (NET) President and COO Michelle Zatlyn Sold $7.6 million of Shares

President and COO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michelle Zatlyn (insider trades) sold 100,050 shares of NET on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $76.12 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.
Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $22.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.240000 with and P/S ratio of 51.77.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of NET stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $71.87. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $74.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.
- CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $65.19. The price of the stock has increased by 13.88% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 100,050 shares of NET stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $76.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.47% since.
- General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of NET stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $70.74. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.
