Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Chair and CEO Mikkel Svane Sold $6.6 million of Shares

Chair and CEO of Zendesk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mikkel Svane (insider trades) sold 43,875 shares of ZEN on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $149.85 a share. The total sale was $6.6 million.

Zendesk Inc develops and sells the Saas software platform and other communication applications mainly in the United States. The Saas platform is used by organizations to communicate with its customers and resolve their queries. Zendesk Inc has a market cap of $17.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $150.330000 with and P/S ratio of 16.83.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair and CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of ZEN stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $149.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of ZEN stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has increased by 0.22% since.

CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of ZEN stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $135.39. The price of the stock has increased by 11.03% since.

CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of ZEN stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $130.3. The price of the stock has increased by 15.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President of Sales Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of ZEN stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has increased by 0.22% since.

Chief of Staff John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of ZEN stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $149.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.56% since.

EVP of Engineering Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of ZEN stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $142.92. The price of the stock has increased by 5.18% since.

Chief People & Diversity Off. Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of ZEN stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $142.92. The price of the stock has increased by 5.18% since.

EVP of Engineering Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of ZEN stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $138.35. The price of the stock has increased by 8.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZEN, click here