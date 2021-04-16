Swmg, Llc Buys iShares U.S. Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Investment company Swmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swmg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Swmg, Llc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,110 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) - 141,564 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 169,072 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 204,032 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.37% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 42,072 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Swmg, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 91,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swmg, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swmg, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 204,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 109,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 132.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 38,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swmg, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swmg, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Swmg, Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62.

Swmg, Llc sold out a holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Swmg, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Swmg, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 65.1%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.73%. Swmg, Llc still held 9,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swmg, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.72%. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Swmg, Llc still held 12,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.