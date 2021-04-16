Wolff Wiese Magana Llc Buys Twist Bioscience Corp, Resonant Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Keysight Technologies Inc

Investment company Wolff Wiese Magana Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Twist Bioscience Corp, Resonant Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Keysight Technologies Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, GoodRx Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolff Wiese Magana Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wolff Wiese Magana Llc owns 724 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RESN, CRSR, PDBC, SNOW, OSTK, ILF, KRE, HYEM, ABNB, ARKK, STZ, UPST, GSBD, VCR, VBR, GSIT, BHP, U, BSV, NOV, SCHB, GME, CCIV, SCHO, SCHP, VRM, VEU, EQH, ALB, QTRX, SE, TRIP, PXD, TSCO, WAL, NRG, AGNC, CI, FLGT, BIDU, URA, SPYV, SPSM, DRI, VO, EXPD, CTSH, SCHF, SCHC, OGEN, PENN, SPCE, IEUR, SLG, GNR, ICAD, APPS, AI, HYLN, LPLA, NCLH, LMND, AMRK, PTON, CTRM, BJ, DP2, BKR,

RESN, CRSR, PDBC, SNOW, OSTK, ILF, KRE, HYEM, ABNB, ARKK, STZ, UPST, GSBD, VCR, VBR, GSIT, BHP, U, BSV, NOV, SCHB, GME, CCIV, SCHO, SCHP, VRM, VEU, EQH, ALB, QTRX, SE, TRIP, PXD, TSCO, WAL, NRG, AGNC, CI, FLGT, BIDU, URA, SPYV, SPSM, DRI, VO, EXPD, CTSH, SCHF, SCHC, OGEN, PENN, SPCE, IEUR, SLG, GNR, ICAD, APPS, AI, HYLN, LPLA, NCLH, LMND, AMRK, PTON, CTRM, BJ, DP2, BKR, Added Positions: TWST, NVDA, SGOL, VRTX, MRVL, PINS, VOO, GOOGL, MSFT, V, SPAB, XLF, WMT, IWN, NCNO, IEFA, AMGN, PYPL, AMZN, SWKS, DKNG, GLD, BMY, TSN, AMAT, CCI, TJX, WFC, JPM, UNP, ABBV, HACK, IEMG, QQQ, VTEB, DIS, WM, LITE, IJR, ADBE, CSCO, PFE, FTCS, IAGG, CMCSA, KMB, CRM, DUK, HD, INTC, JNJ, UPS, BL, GSHD, CRWD, IJH, VGK, T, COST, FCN, LPSN, MDT, MU, PNC, RTX, WTS, GM, PANW, AVLR, BNDX, VSS, AMD, LOW, MCD, MS, VTRS, ORCL, PEP, SSD, STKL, ZBH, MA, EDU, TMUS, CDXC, WDAY, SHOP, TEAM, IBB, ITOT, IUSB, MJ, TIP, VTI, LNT, AIG, BA, CMS, FIS, ENB, EXAS, FCEL, GSK, HMC, HST, IDXX, LVS, LYG, MRK, MCHP, NTAP, NBIX, NOK, NOC, NVS, OGE, PLUG, SNY, TRV, TGT, TXN, EBAY, IBKR, BX, PM, TAK, BLNK, CIT, PFPT, SPLK, NOW, BFAM, BABA, SAGE, OGI, HUBS, COUP, NVT, NIO, IWM, PGF, SCZ, VNQ, VYM,

TWST, NVDA, SGOL, VRTX, MRVL, PINS, VOO, GOOGL, MSFT, V, SPAB, XLF, WMT, IWN, NCNO, IEFA, AMGN, PYPL, AMZN, SWKS, DKNG, GLD, BMY, TSN, AMAT, CCI, TJX, WFC, JPM, UNP, ABBV, HACK, IEMG, QQQ, VTEB, DIS, WM, LITE, IJR, ADBE, CSCO, PFE, FTCS, IAGG, CMCSA, KMB, CRM, DUK, HD, INTC, JNJ, UPS, BL, GSHD, CRWD, IJH, VGK, T, COST, FCN, LPSN, MDT, MU, PNC, RTX, WTS, GM, PANW, AVLR, BNDX, VSS, AMD, LOW, MCD, MS, VTRS, ORCL, PEP, SSD, STKL, ZBH, MA, EDU, TMUS, CDXC, WDAY, SHOP, TEAM, IBB, ITOT, IUSB, MJ, TIP, VTI, LNT, AIG, BA, CMS, FIS, ENB, EXAS, FCEL, GSK, HMC, HST, IDXX, LVS, LYG, MRK, MCHP, NTAP, NBIX, NOK, NOC, NVS, OGE, PLUG, SNY, TRV, TGT, TXN, EBAY, IBKR, BX, PM, TAK, BLNK, CIT, PFPT, SPLK, NOW, BFAM, BABA, SAGE, OGI, HUBS, COUP, NVT, NIO, IWM, PGF, SCZ, VNQ, VYM, Reduced Positions: OLLI, QUAL, KEYS, SPY, GDRX, GO, DOCU, QCOM, APYX, STAA, CRSP, LQD, SGEN, GE, DFS, DXCM, IBM, LMT, POOL, MCHI, FCX, SBUX, AVGO, IAU, C, LULU, ZTS, FVD, AMT, CHTR, EFA, IQLT, KWEB, LMBS, BAC, CREE, NEE, GILD, VZ, TWTR, ATHM, IEF, TLH, CVX, COP, DISCA, LLY, XOM, PG, ROK, LASR, GBIL, HYS, XLV, BMRN, COF, CL, LHX, NUAN, LIN, STX, SHW, TSM, GL, USB, UNH, LOPE, YY, FEYE, TSE, ALC, ZM, CARR, DCT, PLTR, AOR, BND, IXJ, IYT, MINT, MXI, VCIT, XLE, MMM, ABB, ATVI, AAP, AKAM, HES, RIOT, BBVA, ITUB, BSX, CNI, CCL, CHKP, ABEV, DE, DEO, DD, EOG, EWBC, FLIR, FMX, GD, HDB, HPQ, HON, IBN, INFO, JCI, MORN, NKE, NSC, NUE, OFLX, DGX, RIO, SAP, SLB, SWK, TER, TMO, TRN, UL, GWW, ANTM, L, RDS.B, QRTEA, DAL, TEL, MSCI, SRNE, BUD, LEA, EXPI, YNDX, AMCX, APTV, GOOG, ACB, NTNX, SOLO, GH, FOXA, UBER, CTVA, IGSB, TLT, XBI,

OLLI, QUAL, KEYS, SPY, GDRX, GO, DOCU, QCOM, APYX, STAA, CRSP, LQD, SGEN, GE, DFS, DXCM, IBM, LMT, POOL, MCHI, FCX, SBUX, AVGO, IAU, C, LULU, ZTS, FVD, AMT, CHTR, EFA, IQLT, KWEB, LMBS, BAC, CREE, NEE, GILD, VZ, TWTR, ATHM, IEF, TLH, CVX, COP, DISCA, LLY, XOM, PG, ROK, LASR, GBIL, HYS, XLV, BMRN, COF, CL, LHX, NUAN, LIN, STX, SHW, TSM, GL, USB, UNH, LOPE, YY, FEYE, TSE, ALC, ZM, CARR, DCT, PLTR, AOR, BND, IXJ, IYT, MINT, MXI, VCIT, XLE, MMM, ABB, ATVI, AAP, AKAM, HES, RIOT, BBVA, ITUB, BSX, CNI, CCL, CHKP, ABEV, DE, DEO, DD, EOG, EWBC, FLIR, FMX, GD, HDB, HPQ, HON, IBN, INFO, JCI, MORN, NKE, NSC, NUE, OFLX, DGX, RIO, SAP, SLB, SWK, TER, TMO, TRN, UL, GWW, ANTM, L, RDS.B, QRTEA, DAL, TEL, MSCI, SRNE, BUD, LEA, EXPI, YNDX, AMCX, APTV, GOOG, ACB, NTNX, SOLO, GH, FOXA, UBER, CTVA, IGSB, TLT, XBI, Sold Out: XLP, NIE, XLU, ALXN, DG, NWL, WYNN, WAT, HOLX, BLDP, GOLD, CHL, DKS, TTWO, IHI, GPRO, BZH, AWK, CHH, ETR, NTR, PAA, OKE, DPW, LSTR, TT, DPZ, HIW,

For the details of WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wolff+wiese+magana+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,272 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,896 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 30,683 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,833 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.92% Visa Inc (V) - 11,709 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59%

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Resonant Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 168,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Corsair Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $45.99, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $232.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 13554.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11. The stock is now traded at around $135.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $636.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 66.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 92,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $219.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc reduced to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 81.31%. The sale prices were between $81.93 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $91.08. The stock is now traded at around $95.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Wolff Wiese Magana Llc still held 1,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.31%. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Wolff Wiese Magana Llc still held 3,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc reduced to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 93.84%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $145.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Wolff Wiese Magana Llc still held 187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 52.4%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Wolff Wiese Magana Llc still held 874 shares as of 2021-03-31.