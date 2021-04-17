>
ClassWorx Interview with Agro Capital Management Corp CEO Scott Benson Now Available on Youtube

April 17, 2021 | About: OTCPK:CHNO -42.55% OTCPK:ACMB +0%

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc.(OTCPINK:CHNO) a Virtual Directory for instructors, performers and hosts of virtual classes and events on Zoom, has published the interview with Scott Benson from Agro Capital Management Corp. (OTCPINK:ACMB).

The live Zoom interview was held on April 14, 2021 and lasted approximately 17 minutes. In the interview, Scott Benson discusses the cannabis space and Agro Capital Management's current business model.

Here is the interview now available on Youtube in the ClassWorx Youtube account. Follow us on Youtube to watch future interviews.

Classworx offers interviews to company CEO's and Presidents that are interested in telling their story to the public. To schedule an interview please contact ClassWorx, Inc. (contact information below)

ClassWorx, Inc. completed its name the change with the state of Delaware from Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. to Classworx, Inc. The company filed its name change with FINRA and is awaiting approval.

About Classworx, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Raymond Firth
470-448-4734
www.classworx.com

SOURCE: ClassWorx



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640740/ClassWorx-Interview-with-Agro-Capital-Management-Corp-CEO-Scott-Benson-Now-Available-on-Youtube

