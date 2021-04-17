Parnassus Fund Exits Cerner, Waste Connections

Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Fund sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter, which ended on March 31.

Cerner

The Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -2.48%.

The provider of health care IT solutions has a market cap of $29.77 billion and an enterprise value of $23.04 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.5% and return on assets of 11.02% are outperforming 85% of companies in the health care providers and services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.79.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.99% and the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.

Waste Connections

The fund exited its position in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN), impacting the portfolio by -1.39%.

The provider of solid waste and recycling services has a market cap of $30.66 billion and an enterprise value of $34.96 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.04% and return on assets of 1.47% are underperforming 59% of companies in the waste management industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.13 is below the industry median of 0.44.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.49% of outstanding shares, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 0.09%.

Jack Henry & Associates

The firm closed its position in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). The trade had an impact of -1.23% on the portfolio.

The provider of payment processing services has a market cap of $12.08 billion and an enterprise value of $ 11.94 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.53% and return on assets of 13.01% are outperforming 83% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 555.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm with 0.19% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

Square

The firm curbed its Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) stake by 24.15%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.96%.

The provider of online payment services has a market cap of $116.43 billion and an enterprise value of $114.03 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.45% and return on assets of 2.93% are outperforming 55% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.69.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.67% of outstanding shares, followed by Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.57% and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.36%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The firm closed its C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -0.95%.

The logistic services provider has a market cap of $13.21 billion and an enterprise value of $14.40 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.05% and return on assets of 10.32% are outperforming 96% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.17.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.77% of outstanding shares, followed by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.95% and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) & Co. with 0.42%.

Xylem

The firm trimmed its Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) stake by 29.91%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.90%.

The water technology company has a market cap of $19.55 billion and an enterprise value of $20.83 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.78% and return on assets of 3.1% are outperforming 57% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.6.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments with 0.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Baillie Gifford with 0.63% and Gabelli's firm with 0.48%.

