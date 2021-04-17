Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) CFO & COO, Lab Operations Jesse J Geiger Sold $540,000 of Shares

CFO & COO, Lab Operations of Medpace Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jesse J Geiger (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of MEDP on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $180 a share. The total sale was $540,000.
Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organisation. It is engaged in providing scientifically-driven clinical research-based drug and medical device development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $179.900000 with a P/E ratio of 46.85 and P/S ratio of 7.33. Medpace Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.70% over the past 5 years.
CEO Recent Trades:
- President & CEO, 10% Owner August J. Troendle sold 52,518 shares of MEDP stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $184.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO & COO, Lab Operations Jesse J Geiger sold 3,000 shares of MEDP stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.06% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- 10% Owner Investors, Llc Medpace sold 52,518 shares of MEDP stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $184.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.
- General Counsel & Corp. Secy. Stephen P Ewald sold 5,000 shares of MEDP stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $184.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.
