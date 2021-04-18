>
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, KSU, LEAF, and MLND

April 18, 2021 | About: AEGN -0.33% KSU -0.44% LEAF -0.98% MLND -4.35%

NEW YORK, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aegion Corporation ( AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Kansas City Southern (: KSU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KSU to CP for 0.489 CP shares and $90.00 in cash per KSU share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Leaf Group Ltd. (: LEAF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. ( MLND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MLND and Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

