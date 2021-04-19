VEON appoints Alex Bolis and Dmitry Shvets to Group leadership team

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) and (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces the appointment of two new members of the Group's leadership team.

Alex Bolis joins VEON as Group Head of Corporate Strategy, Communications and Investor Relations following a long career at Telecom Italia S.p.A. where he held the roles of Group Treasurer, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Advisor to the CEO. Alex also spent more than 10 years in investment banking.

Dmitry Shvets joins as Group Head of Portfolio and Performance Management, a new role that includes oversight of VEON's Performance Management and M&A teams. Dmitry has a private equity background and joins VEON from TPG where he was Head of Russia and CIS.

Mr. Bolis joined VEON on 1st April 2021 and Mr. Shvets on 15th April 2021. Both executives will report to VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu.

Commenting on the appointments, Terzioğlu said "I am confident that Alex's and Dmitry's wealth of experience will be an immense resource for the Group and our operating companies. I and our senior management team look forward to working with them as we focus on broadening the services that we deliver to 210 million VEON customers across our markets and growing the value that we generate for our stakeholders, including our investors."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

