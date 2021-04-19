>
VEON appoints Alex Bolis and Dmitry Shvets to Group leadership team

April 19, 2021 | About: XAMS:VEON -1.07% NAS:VEON +0.56%

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2021

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) and (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces the appointment of two new members of the Group's leadership team.

Alex Bolis joins VEON as Group Head of Corporate Strategy, Communications and Investor Relations following a long career at Telecom Italia S.p.A. where he held the roles of Group Treasurer, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Advisor to the CEO. Alex also spent more than 10 years in investment banking.

Dmitry Shvets joins as Group Head of Portfolio and Performance Management, a new role that includes oversight of VEON's Performance Management and M&A teams. Dmitry has a private equity background and joins VEON from TPG where he was Head of Russia and CIS.

Mr. Bolis joined VEON on 1st April 2021 and Mr. Shvets on 15th April 2021. Both executives will report to VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu.

Commenting on the appointments, Terzioğlu said "I am confident that Alex's and Dmitry's wealth of experience will be an immense resource for the Group and our operating companies. I and our senior management team look forward to working with them as we focus on broadening the services that we deliver to 210 million VEON customers across our markets and growing the value that we generate for our stakeholders, including our investors."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

VEON Contacts

Communications & Investor Relations

Nik Kershaw

[email protected]

Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-appoints-alex-bolis-and-dmitry-shvets-to-group-leadership-team-301271140.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd.


