Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Invests in Specialist Insurance Broker ACE through Strategic Partnership with MIG Holding Ltd

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:AJG +1.29%

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 19, 2021

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced that it has agreed to a strategic partnership with MIG Holding Ltd (MIG Group), which will see the company take a minority interest in Middle East & North Africa (MENA) specialist insurance broker ACE.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, Gallagher will take a 30% minority interest in the ACE entities and MIG Group will retain a 70% interest.

With a history dating back to 1952, ACE is an insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits broker with operations in seven countries and particular expertise in aviation, real estate, construction, oil & gas, financial lines and property risks. Under the direction of President and CEO of MIG Group, Nagib Bahous, ACE's team of over 240 employees operate from offices across Saudi Arabia, as well as in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Greece and Lebanon.

"Our strategic investment in ACE enhances Gallagher's international presence in the Middle East and expands our insurance and reinsurance capabilities across the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We look forward to working with Nagib and his associates, and are excited about the many growth opportunities this partnership offers."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-4009/ [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-invests-in-specialist-insurance-broker-ace-through-strategic-partnership-with-mig-holding-ltd-301270992.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


