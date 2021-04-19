Dada Group's JDDJ Achieved Doubling Sales During 4.15 Anniversary Shopping Festival

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that JD Daojia (JDDJ), its on-demand retail platform, has achieved record sales during its 6th 4.15 Anniversary Shopping Festival ("Festival"). Festival's sales on the platform were 2.3 times than last year's festival and sales in many categories such as mobile phones, electronic products, maternity and children's products, personal care, outdoor sports, and office supplies have more than doubled. The 4.15 Festival has become one of the most important all-category shopping festival in the on-demand retail across China.

During this year's 4.15 Anniversary Shopping Festival, JDDJ provided consumers in about 1,400 counties and cities across the country with "online shopping, one-hour delivery" service, nearly doubling the service coverage of last year. As the platform extended its service into more low-tier cities, customers in remote cities such as Dandong in Liaoning, Urumqi in Xinjiang, Hohhot in Inner Mongolia, Zhongwei in Ningxia and Xining in Qinghai, were able to join the online shopping festival for the first time. Meanwhile, sales in some low-tier cities such as Leshan in Sichuan, Wuhu in Anhui, Yichang in Hubei, Yancheng in Jiangsu and Xiangtan in Hunan, saw an increase of more than 7 times year-on-year.

The best-selling list of this year's Festival showed that products in more categories were embracing the on-demand retail era. In terms of sales on JDDJ, there was a sharp increase in new categories such as mobile phones, electronic products, maternity and children's products, and household appliances. Among the mobile phones, sales of Apple, Vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus products all increased by more than 7 times compared with last year. In the beauty sector, Watsons' peak-day sales on JDDJ were nearly 8 times higher than last year's Festival.

This year's JDDJ 4.15 Festival was launched from April 8 to 18. The platform partnered with leading supermarket chains in China, including Walmart, Yonghui Supermarket, CR Vanguard, BBG Supermarket, Aeon, Jiajiayue, Lotus and famous brands, such as Yili, Mengniu, P&G, Unilever, Yihai Kerry, Mars Wrigley, PepsiCo, Nestle, as well as over 100,000 merchant stores to create a "One-hour Shopping Carnival". During the period, Walmart continued to become the top seller of supermarket chains. Yonghui supermarket's sales in lower-tier cities were 5.5 times of the same period last year, while sales of CR Vanguard were 2.7 times than last year. On April 15, the peak-day of Festival, total sales of JDDJ's cooperative brands were 3 times than the same day last year.

Nearly 40 supermarket chains including CR Vanguard, Huaguan and Zhongbai Supermarket launched 100 broadcasting events on JDDJ platform, as Dada's One-Hour Livestreaming E-commerce service covered more than 10,000 offline stores across the country. On April 15, more than 4,120,000 viewers joined JDDJ's official broadcasting room to celebrate its 6th anniversary. In addition, Dada and JD have further deepened their collaboration on "Omni-channel Fulfillment Project". To date, more than 30 percent of offline stores on JDDJ have been launched on JD.com. During the Festival, sales of the omni-channel project on JDDJ were twice of the sales in 11.11 Shopping Festival last year.

