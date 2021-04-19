Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs Sold $504,000 of Shares

CFO of Syneos Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason M. Meggs (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of SYNH on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $84 a share. The total sale was $504,000.

Syneos Health Inc is a Contract Research Organization providing clinical development services for biopharmaceutical & medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Syneos Health Inc has a market cap of $8.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.250000 with a P/E ratio of 47.13 and P/S ratio of 2.06. Syneos Health Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 14,039 shares of SYNH stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has increased by 7.81% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of SYNH stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $84. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres., Commercial Solutions Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of SYNH stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $82. The price of the stock has increased by 5.18% since.

Pres., Commercial Solutions Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of SYNH stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $78. The price of the stock has increased by 10.58% since.

General Counsel & Corp Secty Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of SYNH stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $77. The price of the stock has increased by 12.01% since.

Director Linda S Harty sold 7,310 shares of SYNH stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $76.49. The price of the stock has increased by 12.76% since.

