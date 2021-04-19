Ping An's AskBob Doctor Top-ranked in Global Artificial Intelligence Competition, Supporting Research, Diagnoses and Treatment Decisions

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) is pleased to announce that AskBob Doctor, a consultation and treatment assistance tool, has ranked first in one of the three tasks in MEDIQA 2021, an artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare question-and-answer contest hosted by the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL). This achievement confirms Ping An's world-leading research capability in natural language processing (NLP) in the healthcare industry, which is a key driver of Ping An's healthcare ecosystem.

ACL is one of the most authoritative international academic institutions in the NLP field. The MEDIQA 2021 competition tests the performance of competitors' algorithms on the automatic summarization of medical text with three tasks: consumer health question summarization, multi-answer summarization (MAS), and radiology report summarization. Ping An's AskBob Doctor ranked first in the MAS task, tackling the challenges of combining and summarizing multiple answers to a medical question.

Doctors typically spend 10 to 15 hours a week on data query, collation and interpretation. Entering a medical question in a search engine may lead to multiple answers, which can be complementary or repetitive. The MAS technology automatically summarizes lengthy medical answers to convey the main idea of the original texts. The technology is integrated into Ping An's AskBob Doctor to provide intelligent literature analysis and cutting-edge scientific research insights to help doctors make diagnoses and treatment decisions.

Ping An's AskBob Doctor was launched in 2019 by the smart healthcare team of Ping An Smart City, which offers services for health departments, doctors, medical imaging and chronic disease research and treatment. It has served 37,000 medical institutions in mainland China and 740,000 doctors to date.

Ping An Group focuses on two domains of business, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care". It applies innovative technologies to its ecosystems in healthcare, financial services, auto services and smart city services. The Group has been building its healthcare ecosystem over the past decade as a new engine for growth. The healthcare ecosystem includes medical regulators, patients, service providers, payers, and technologies to support the national "Healthy China" initiative.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 218 million retail customers and 598 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems; in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. In 2020, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and ranked 21st in the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 38th in the 2020 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

About Ping An Smart City

Ping An Smart City, a member of the Ping An Group, is a technology company that focuses on the construction of smart cities. Ping An Smart City is at the cutting edge of infrastructure development, using technologies such as big data, cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to enhance governance systems, the business environment and public services. Ping An Smart City solutions covers life, education, healthcare, government affairs, smart transportation, and business operations. To date, Ping An Smart City has launched above more than 230 programs, cooperating with more than 151 cities across China and six countries and regions outside of China.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-ans-askbob-doctor-top-ranked-in-global-artificial-intelligence-competition-supporting-research-diagnoses-and-treatment-decisions-301271357.html

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.