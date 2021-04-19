>
Articles 

Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:STL +1.4%

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable May 14, 2021 to holders of record as of April 30, 2021.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Emlen Harmon, SVP – Director of Investor Relations
212.309.7646

Sterling Bancorp
Two Blue Hill Plaza, Second Floor
Pearl River, NY 10965

T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com


