Spectrum Brands Holdings to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on May 7, 2021

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results for the period ended April 4, 2021 before the markets open on Friday, May 7.Spectrum Brands will conduct a live conference call and live webcast on May 7 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) which will be hosted by David Maura, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Smeltser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Randy Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.To access the live audio conference call, U.S. participants may call 877-604-7329 and international participants may call 602-563-8688. The conference call ID number is 5384608. A live webcast and related presentation slides will be available by visiting the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of Spectrum Brands’ website at [url="]www.spectrumbrands.com[/url].Following the call, a replay of the live webcast also will be accessible through the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 21. To access this replay, all participants may call 855-859-2056 and use the conference call ID number provided above.

