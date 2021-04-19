>
ChromaDex Appoints Fadi Karam as Chief Marketing Officer

April 19, 2021


ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that it has appointed Fadi Karam as Chief Marketing Officer.



Karam has spent his career driving consumer businesses across multiple geographies and cultures, including scaling direct-to-consumer operations across digital, social, and traditional marketing platforms, as well as launching and scaling product innovation.



Prior to joining ChromaDex, Karam led the local brand portfolio for Nestlé Waters North America with over $3 billion in annual revenues. Previously, Karam was based in the Nestlé Headquarters in Switzerland where he conceived and led a global relaunch of the KitKat brand, and redefined the global product innovation pipeline. He also oversaw the Nestlé confectionary strategy for Asia, Africa and the U.S. and led the Wafer technology platform.



Karam currently serves as a Mentor at StartX, a startup accelerator for Stanford University’s entrepreneurs. He also serves as an advisory board member at the Chief Marketing Officer Council and Ora Organic, and as board member at IsoThrive Inc.



Karam is a Sloan Fellow. He received an MS in Management from Stanford University and a Bachelor’s in Computer and Communication Engineering from Notre Dame University.



“We expect that Fadi will be an important contributor to Chromadex and Tru Niagen® in our next phase of development,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We are excited that he has decided to join our mission of building a global brand.”



“I look forward to helping build on the excellent work already done on this groundbreaking product, Tru Niagen®,” says Karam. “This is a unique opportunity and challenge for which I am very excited.”



For additional information about ChromaDex, please visit[url="]+www.chromadex.com[/url].



About ChromaDex:



ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen® as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen® available at[url="]+www.truniagen.com[/url] and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at[url="]+www.chromadex.com[/url] to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.



Forward-Looking Statements:



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at[url="]+www.sec.gov[/url]. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

