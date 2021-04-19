WEX Gives Mixed Fleets More Fueling Options

[url="]WEX[/url] (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced the release of its newest offering for mixed fleets, the CrossRoads Freight card. The new product will provide one-card access to truck stops and retail fueling locations to meet the needs of businesses that operate all classes of vehicles. The card allows drivers to fuel at 16,000 truck stops and 95% of retail fueling stations nationwide — all with the security and data of a closed-loop fueling network.WEX launched its original CrossRoads card for mixed fleets in 2018. CrossRoads was created for businesses that operate primarily light-duty vehicles and fuel at retail locations, but also need to fuel and receive discounts at truck stops. CrossRoads Freight extends WEX’s mixed-fleet capabilities to meet the unique needs of trucking companies that also operate light-duty vehicles. In addition to providing broad access to truck stops and retail fueling locations, CrossRoads Freight offers purchasing controls, integrated reporting and billing, and fuel discounts at participating locations through the WEX EDGE Savings Network.“CrossRoads Freight provides mixed fleets unparalleled control and visibility with the combination of two best-in-class, closed-loop fueling networks on a single card,” said Erin Knight, vice president of global fleet product and innovation at WEX. “Our customers help shape our product development roadmap and CrossRoads Freight is no different. In addition to extensive market and customer research, we collaborated with a major logistics company to refine the product offering and are excited to bring this powerful new all-vehicle fueling solution to our customers.”Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit [url="]www.wexinc.com[/url].

