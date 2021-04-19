>
Surface Oncology Named a 2021 Best Places to Work Company by Boston Business Journal

April 19, 2021 | About: SURF -5.17%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that it has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021. This exclusive distinction features Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments.

“This honor is a credit to every member of the Surface team. We strive to foster an environment with a strong sense of community and shared commitment to learning and working together to develop life-changing therapies for patients with cancer,” said Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer at Surface Oncology. “We are thrilled to be recognized as a Best Places to Work company, and remain committed to nurturing a vibrant, diverse and inspiring organizational culture.”

The 165 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Boston Business Journal partner, Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation and benefits. The 80 companies honored in 2021 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, healthcare space, commercial real estate and more.

Surface and other awardees will be honored at a virtual celebration on June 16, 2021, and featured in a special edition of the Boston Business Journal to be published on June 18, 2021.

About Surface Oncology:
Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813; preclinical). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Matt Lane
[email protected]
617-901-7698

Media
Chris Railey
[email protected]
617-460-3579

