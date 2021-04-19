Points expands partnership with Southwest Airlines®, as carrier launches Rapid Rewards® Points Subscription Plan

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in powering loyalty commerce, Points , (TSX:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) has strengthened its ongoing partnership with Southwest Airlines Co . once more to introduce the Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan. Southwest Airlines is one of the first carriers to leverage the latest addition to Points’ product and services offering, Subscription, which enables Members to easily build towards their reward goals. The introduction of this new option is a first for Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program.



Starting today, Members can choose between three different subscription plans enabling them to build a balance of either 30, 40 or, 80k points over 12 months. Once Members choose a plan, their Rapid Rewards points will then automatically be deposited into their account monthly, with quarterly bonus points awarded along the way.

"Our Rapid Rewards Members appreciate the value, flexibility, and ease of our program," said Corbitt Burns, Director of Rapid Rewards at Southwest Airlines. "Southwest Airlines is excited to offer a new way for our Members to reach their travel goals with the Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan."

Consumer demand for subscription-based products and services has not been adversely affected by the pandemic; in fact, the sector is one of the few that has experienced growth. By capitalizing on this emerging consumer trend with the introduction of this new service, Points can help loyalty programs drive ongoing member engagement, build long-term member lifetime value, and generate an additional revenue stream.

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, also commented on the news, “We are proud to have been a longstanding partner with Southwest Airlines for over nine years and to be strengthening our collaboration once more with the introduction of this new product. Innovating ways to drive member engagement and provide valuable revenue to our partners has never been as important as it is now during this period of reduced travel.”

Recent research by Points revealed that members have continued to forward buy points/miles since the outset of the pandemic; with over three quarters of those surveyed stating that their purchase was motivated by the desire to stock up on points/miles to meet a medium or long term travel goal. The introduction of a new service that lets them do this with ease is sure to be of interest to loyalty members.

The Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, Members qualify for unlimited reward seats for every available seat, no blackout dates, and points do not expire. Members can access their account by going to My Account> Rapid Rewards> Rapid Rewards points and more.

To enroll in Rapid Rewards, visit Southwest.com/RapidRewards . For more information on how Points can help loyalty programs unlock their full potential, visit Points.com .

