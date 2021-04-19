Dana Demonstrates Alignment with China's 14th Five-Year Plan through Vehicle Electrification, Corporate Sustainability

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Auto Shanghai, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced the expansion of the company's comprehensive support for sustainability initiatives in China. These measures align with the carbon neutrality targets in China's 14th Five-Year Plan by adding new technologies and engineering capabilities for vehicle manufacturers while bolstering Dana's internal measures to be more environmentally responsible.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in mainland China this year, Dana offers a wide and growing portfolio of e-Drive technologies and systems, as well as thermal-management solutions that help Chinese original-equipment manufacturers improve the performance of new energy vehicles.

Additionally, Dana has made a substantial and global commitment to improving its sustainability profile through a series of initiatives that will reduce its total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent before the end of 2035, a decrease of more than 300,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

"With its provisions for reducing energy and carbon dioxide intensity, China's recently approved 14th Five-Year Plan will drive deeper sustainability improvements and further extend the country's leadership in vehicle electrification," said Marcus King, country leader for Dana's operations in China. "Dana is prepared to support Chinese vehicle manufacturers today with advanced drive technologies and thermal-management solutions that support electrified light vehicles, backed by an aggressive commitment to dramatically improve the sustainability footprint of our operations here, as well."

Advanced, Integrated Capabilities for Chinese Vehicle Manufacturers

Dana's execution of its enterprise strategy has established the company as a global leader in vehicle electrification, propelled by an increased investment in resources to support the global shift toward electrification. Since 2017, Dana has made numerous investments in technologies and expertise to bolster its electrodynamic portfolio worldwide, including China.

Today, the company has a wide breadth of offerings, including motors, inverters, controls and software, as well as thermal-management products for batteries and power electronics. Dana is able to deliver fully integrated electric drive systems for a broad range of vehicle applications.

Last month, Dana completed the acquisition of Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronic control units that supports the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets. Pi Innovo provides capabilities that enable Dana to provide vehicle manufacturers with a strong library of turn-key electric vehicle application software, vehicle level controllers, and auxiliary controllers.

Dana has also expanded its thermal-management and sealing capabilities for Chinese new-energy vehicles. The company has begun supplying two-sided insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) coolers for electric vehicles in production in China. This technology enhances the heat transfer of power inverter devices through its extraordinarily flat, exceptionally clean, and flux-free qualities.

Dana is currently field-testing prototypes of single-sided, self-contained IGBT cooling solutions with customers. This design delivers high-performing heat transfer capabilities for specific applications, resulting in up to a 10 percent increase in power over competitive offerings.

Dana and its advanced thermal-management solutions have been recognized by numerous prestigious associations in China. Dana has received six awards from the China Decision Makers Consultancy (CDMC), including Outstanding Thermal Management Solutions Supplier of the Year, Outstanding Power Electronics Solutions Provider, and Best Battery Solution Provider.

Also, Dana's IGBT cooling solutions received an Automotive Innovation Technology Award during the 11th International Automotive Congress in Shanghai.

Company Initiatives for Improving Sustainability

Globally, Dana is currently sourcing renewable energy through solar arrays at several locations and will be implementing further use of renewable energy, such as wind or solar, to utilize clean energy sources to reduce GHG emissions. The company is also pursuing initiatives that reduce the use of water in its operations through advanced water-treatment technologies and water-recycling processes.

Reinforcing Dana's strategic and company-wide commitment, the Board of Directors in 2020 established a Technology and Sustainability Committee to provide support for innovation, new technologies, and sustainability and social responsibility.

"We have been successful in our sustainability initiatives by taking a balanced approach that considers the people we encounter, the products we develop, and the planet that enables us to do our work," said Antonio Valencia, Dana's president of Power Technologies (PT) and Global Electrification. "In the same way that China is a global leader in sustainability, the robust corporate social responsibility measures at our facilities in China are setting high standards for Dana's operations worldwide."

Visit Dana at Auto Shanghai 2021

Dana is exhibiting its latest drive technologies and thermal-management solutions for electric and other new energy vehicles at Auto Shanghai in hall 2.2H, stand 6BF111 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

