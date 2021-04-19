>
X Financial Postpones Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results to April 23, 2021

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:XYF -1.67%

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company"), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, today announced that it is postponing the release of its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, to April 23, 2021, after market closes.

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, April 26, 2021 (7:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

852-301-84992

Mainland China:

4001-201203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Passcode:

X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 3, 2021:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

10154438

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitating loans to prime borrowers under a robust risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-financial-postpones-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-to-april-23-2021-301271144.html

SOURCE X Financial


