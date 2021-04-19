Dana Expands Production of All-Wheel-Drive Axle Systems to Support Additional Ford, Lincoln Vehicle Programs in China

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that the company is now supporting an expanded roster of Ford Motor Company all-wheel-drive vehicle programs from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chongqing, China.

Dana recently began producing its award-winning Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra™ axles with Spicer SmartConnect™ disconnecting all-wheel-drive (AWD) systems for the Ford® Escape®, Lincoln® Nautilus®, and Lincoln® Corsair®. Dana's operations in Chongqing have been supplying Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra rear-drive units for the Ford® Edge® program in Asia-Pacific since the 2019 model year.

The drive units take advantage of Dana's ultra-efficient Spicer® AdvanTEK® axle technology, which delivers best-in-class efficiency by reducing oil churning along with gear and bearing friction. It was honored with a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award, which serves as a benchmark for innovation and recognizes automotive suppliers for technical advancement, innovation, and dedication to excellence. When the axle is configured with Spicer SmartConnect disconnecting AWD technology, the combined system enables manufacturers to deliver maximum fuel efficiency for their customers.

"Advanced drive technologies are enabling impressive gains in performance, fuel efficiency, and ride and handling for today's vehicles," said Bob Pyle, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Systems. "The expansion of Dana's support for Ford demonstrates our unwavering commitment to innovation as well as our strong and growing collaboration with customers in China and the entire Asia-Pacific region."

Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra™ Axle

Engineered for vans, crossovers, SUVs, and other light vehicles, the Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency across all torques, speeds, and temperatures without tradeoffs for durability or comfort. It leverages ultra-low viscosity lubricants while maintaining gear durability and life to achieve up to a 45-percent reduction in energy loss compared with a typical axle.

Axles are traditionally designed to durability specifications, which is followed by engineers calculating the thinnest oil that may be used without sacrificing component life. Dana engineers reversed the process for the Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle by first defining the specifications for an ideal ultra-low viscosity lubricant, and then designing compatible gears and bearings that take full advantage of the lubricant without sacrificing durability and noise, vibration, and harshness performance.

The Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle serves as a launchpad for future applications, including supplementing hybrid vehicles as automakers transition into electrification.

Spicer SmartConnect™ Disconnecting AWD System

Spicer SmartConnect technology helps global automotive manufacturers address evolving emissions regulations while maintaining the safety and control that are key advantages of AWD systems on SUVs, crossovers, and other light vehicles. Vehicles with disconnecting AWD systems are designed to automatically and seamlessly transition to AWD when the system predicts or detects slipping at the wheels, such as during rapid acceleration or in icy and other low-traction conditions.

The Spicer SmartConnect system configures the drivetrain to work in front-wheel-drive mode for the majority of driving conditions and engages AWD only when needed, enabling improved fuel efficiency.

Visit Dana at Auto Shanghai 2021

Dana is exhibiting the Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle with the Spicer SmartConnect disconnecting AWD system as well as company's wide and growing portfolio of high-efficiency drive systems and thermal-management technologies for conventional and electric vehicles at Auto Shanghai in hall 2.2H, stand 6BF111 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

