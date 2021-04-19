WITT O'BRIEN'S PROUDLY SUPPORTING MORE THAN 80 STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS WITH THEIR COVID-19 RESPONSE

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC , a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”), has now partnered with over 80 state and local governments in support of their COVID-19 relief efforts. These include six states and territories, as well as cities and counties across the United States.

“We thank our clients for the trust they have placed in our team to help them operationalize approximately $8 billion in federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the American Rescue Plan,” said Tim Whipple, CEO of Witt O’Brien’s. “Our shared goal is to deliver this emergency assistance to those in need across the country as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“The recently enacted $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is unprecedented in scale and scope and offers state and local governments opportunities to fuel both short-term response and long-term economic recovery,” said Jonathan Hoyes, Senior Managing Director of Witt O’Brien’s Government Solutions. “However, navigating the complexity of funding sources and regulatory requirements presents a significant challenge for resource-constrained and overburdened staff at all levels of government.”

Hoyes continued, “We support our clients through every stage of the process, from needs assessment to program design, management, and implementation, including compliance and staff augmentation. Collaboratively, we build comprehensive and strategic programs that result in the greatest community and individual impact.”

Witt O’Brien’s COVID-19 support includes:

Identification, integration, and maximization of funds from a variety of federal, state, local, private, and philanthropic sources

Strategic advisory services and outcome-based program design

Federal grants management and compliance

Design and turnkey implementation of emergency rental assistance programs

Planning and implementation of vaccination and testing programs

Emergency assistance for small business

Food security and supply chain stabilization

* * * * *

About Witt O’Brien’s

Witt O’Brien’s is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our government and corporate clients by preparing for all types of business disruption. If disaster strikes, we deploy in a matter of hours to help clients respond and recover as quickly as possible. Over the last two decades, we have helped all levels of government respond to health crises, including Avian Flu, H1N1, Ebola, Zika, and now COVID-19. We have also supported emergency operations and long-term recovery following every major U.S. natural disaster, assisting with the administration of over $50 billion in federal aid. Witt O’Brien’s is a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. To learn more about us, please visit wittobriens.com .