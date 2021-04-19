With Their Future in Mind: New Indiana Digital Alternative School to Help Struggling Students with Credit Recovery and Career Prep

The Indiana Digital Alternative school (INDA), a new online alternative high school with the goal of credit recovery and helping Indiana students who may have a tougher time reaching graduation, launches today throughout the state.INDA is part of the Indiana Digital Learning School / Union School Corporation district network of schools, and they are now accepting enrollment in grades 9-12 for the 2021-2022 school year. This is part of the Union’s effort to help every child reach their individual learning potential.“Some students have obstacles to graduating, things like jobs or a family,” said Elizabeth Sliger, Head of School for INDA. “Whether they are facing unusual circumstances, or have previously dropped out, INDA will have the increased flexibility these students need to graduate and move forward with their lives.”In additional to a normal recovery curriculum, INDA will also include career prep classes designed to help them discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business and Management, Health Sciences, Criminal Justice, and Early Education.Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. INDA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.INDA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found for now at [url="]www.indls.k12.com[/url].Indiana Digital Alternatives school (INDA) is an online public-school program of the Union School Corporation, serving students across the state of Indiana. INDA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about INDA, visit for now [url="]indls.k12.com[/url].

