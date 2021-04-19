Verint Announces All-Star Keynote Lineup of Barbara Corcoran, Charlene Li and Jay Shetty for Industry Leading Customer Engagement Event











Barbara Corcoran is an expert at building businesses, growing teams, and surviving tough times. In this fireside chat, Barbara will share her inspirational personal story as well as her practical advice on how professionals can help drive innovation and take their companies to the next level.







Visionary thought leader Charlene Li helps leaders thrive with disruption and she’ll discuss how leaders can incorporate disruption into their daily agenda. For the past two decades, Li has helped people see the future. She’s a best-selling author and an expert on digital transformation, leadership, customer experience and the future of work.







Jay Shetty, British author, award-winning storyteller, former monk and purpose coach is on a mission to make wisdom go viral. In his keynote, Shetty will discuss boundless possibilities that come from living for a purpose. His videos have been viewed more than eight billion times, and he has more than 40 million followers across social media.







Executive insights from Dan Bodner, CEO and chairman of the board, Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer, and Elan Moriah, president of Verint will open the conference.

















Paul Greenberg, The 56 Group







Omer Minkara, Aberdeen







Kate Leggett, Forrester







Art Schoeller, Forrester







Sheila McGee-Smith, McGee-Smith Analytics







Dan Miller, Opus Research







Derek Top, Opus Research







Paul Stockford, Saddletree Research







Philip Graves, Shift Consultancy







Keith Dawson, Ventana Research







[url="]Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url](NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the lineup for its [url="]Engage21[/url] virtual conference May 19-21 featuring inspirational speakers including Barbara Corcoran, Charlene Li and Jay Shetty. This premier event will feature in-depth content geared toward customer engagement and customer experience professionals with more than 60 sessions led by Verint experts, customers and partners over three days.Consumer behaviors and expectations have shifted dramatically since the global pandemic. Increased call volumes, complex questions and changing work dynamics have introduced a whole new set of challenges for contact centers and organizations. Eighty-two percent of business leaders [url="]surveyed[/url] believe the challenges of managing customer engagement and experience will grow in 2021. Engage21 attendees will learn how customer engagement solutions connect work, data and experiences across the enterprise by drawing on the latest advancements in AI-powered automation, engagement science and connected data to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands.The Engage21 keynote speaker lineup features:Sessions will highlight how companies are using AI and analytics to drive improvements in customer engagement. Additionally, the conference will feature more than 20 sessions led by industry professionals, peers and experts highlighting best practices in boundless customer engagement – and how they’re closing the engagement capacity gap to deliver smarter, faster, and more human customer experiences.Throughout the conference, prominent industry analysts and consultants will share their insights, expertise and best practices covering topics such as the future of work, self-service, knowledge management, experience management and more. Featured analysts include:Join Verint customers, partners and customer engagement professionals from around the globe for valuable breakout and educational sessions, an interactive exhibit hall, a customer awards celebration and more. Register now for [url="]Engage21[/url].Verint(Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagementto help customers close the engagement capacity gap.Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at [url="]Verint.com[/url].This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

