Emerald Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:EEX +0%


Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 before the market open on Friday, April 30, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am ET that same day.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13718642. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on May 7, 2021.



Interested investors and other parties can access the webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.emeraldx.com[/url]. An online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.



About Emerald



Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005230/en/


