>
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Arena Pharmaceuticals to Present Data from the Phase 2b ADVISE Trial During Late-Breaking Research Session at American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience

April 19, 2021


[url="]Arena+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that data from the Phase 2b ADVISE trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of etrasimod, a highly selective, once-daily, oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, in participants with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), will be presented during a late-breaking session at the [url="]American+Academy+of+Dermatology+Virtual+Meeting+Experience[/url] taking place April 23 - 25, 2021.



Title: Etrasimod, a novel, oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator, improves patient and clinician reported outcomes in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 study (ADVISE)


Presenter: Dr. Emma Guttman-Yassky


Authors: Emma Guttman-Yassky, Robert Bissonette, Leon Kircik, Dedee Murrell, Andrew Selfridge, Kris Liu, Gurpreet Ahuluwalia, Jonathan Silverberg


Date/Time: Presentation released 10:00 AM ET on Friday, April 23, 2021 with Q&A 3:00-4:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 24, 2021


Session: Late-Breaking Research Session



About Etrasimod



Etrasimod (APD334) is a next generation, once-daily, oral, highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator discovered by Arena and designed for optimized pharmacology and engagement of S1P receptor 1, 4, and 5, which may lead to an improved efficacy and safety profile.



Etrasimod is intended to provide systemic and local effects on specific immune cell types and has the potential to treat multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata.



Etrasimod is an investigational compound that is not approved for any use in any country.



About Arena Pharmaceuticals



[url="]ARENA+Pharmaceuticals[/url] is a team with a singular purpose – deliver important medicines to patients.



In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.



ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about etrasimod and its design and potential, the ADVISE data presentation and live Q&A, and Arena's purpose, work, understanding, ideas, and execution. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005128/en/


