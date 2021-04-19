>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Steel Connect Announces Jason Wong Named as Chief Financial Officer

April 19, 2021 | About: NAS:STCN +0%

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) today announced Jason Wong’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Doug Woodworth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005466/en/

Jason Wong named CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Jason Wong named CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Wong was most recently with Tiffany & Co. where he was Vice President – Treasurer & Investor Relations. Prior to Tiffany & Co., Wong was with Newell Brands Inc./Jarden Corp. as the Chief Administrative Officer for Europe. He holds an MBA from Columbia University, a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Bases of Behavior, both from the University of Pennsylvania.

Wong will report directly to Warren Lichtenstein, Interim CEO & Executive Chair of Steel Connect.

“We are pleased to welcome Jason to the leadership team at Steel Connect,” said Lichtenstein. “Jason has extensive experience in all facets of finance and accounting, and we are confident that his depth of expertise will help us to drive our long-term goals and strategy.”

“I know that I speak for everyone at Steel Connect in thanking Doug for his leadership and dedication to the company,” said Lichtenstein. “We wish him the best of luck as he steps down to pursue other initiatives.”

About Steel Connect, Inc.
Steel Connect, Inc. is a diversified holding company with two wholly-owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct Holdings, Inc. and ModusLink Corporation, that have market-leading positions in direct marketing and supply chain management, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005466/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)