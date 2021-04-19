>
PCTEL Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

April 19, 2021 | About: NAS:PCTI +0%


PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.



The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (United States/Canada) or (973) 528-0011 (International), entry code: 988748. The call will also be webcast at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pctel.com%2Fnews-events%2Fwebcasts-events[/url] . A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (877) 481-4010 (United States/Canada), or (919) 882-2331 (International), passcode: 40774.



About PCTEL



PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built [url="]Industrial+IoT+devices[/url], [url="]antenna+systems[/url], and [url="]test+and+measurement+solutions[/url]. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.



For more information, please visit our website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pctel.com%2F[/url].



PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005121/en/


